Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases 445 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.42. The company had a trading volume of 143,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,944. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.58.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

