Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases 849 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.77. 908,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

