Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases New Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 165,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000. Ares Capital makes up approximately 1.1% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,303,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,188,000 after acquiring an additional 571,583 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after buying an additional 271,811 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after buying an additional 224,553 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,946 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. 645,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,246. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARCC

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.