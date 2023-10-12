Financial Management Network Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 107.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 120,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,536. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.