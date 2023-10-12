Financial Management Network Inc. Raises Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,251. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

