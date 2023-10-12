Financial Management Network Inc. Raises Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,210 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 137,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 344,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

CGXU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 281,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,790. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

