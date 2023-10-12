Financial Management Network Inc. Raises Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIZD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,968,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,194,000 after buying an additional 96,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 501,634 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 635,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 485,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 70,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 343,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIZD stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 131,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,148. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.