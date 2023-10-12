Financial Management Network Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,497 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.