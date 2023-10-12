Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 1,343 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $91.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,243. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.41.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.45.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

