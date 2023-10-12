Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 1,449 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,211. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

