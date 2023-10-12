Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.9% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $372.93. 21,118,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,361,262. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.77. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

