Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 1,876 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.71. 12,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $648.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

