Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 2,781 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.18. 368,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,616. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.15.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

