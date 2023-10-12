Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 3,165 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 137,800 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

REET stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 88,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,901. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

