Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 481 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.01. 19,773,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,532,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

