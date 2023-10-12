Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 639 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.71. 450,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.