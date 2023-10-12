Financial Management Network Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 552,113 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after buying an additional 290,837 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16,230.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 231,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,749,000.

SDY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.13. 187,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.62. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

