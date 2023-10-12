First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

Chevron Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.10. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $300.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

