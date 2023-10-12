First National Bank of Hutchinson Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in AON were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AON traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.87. The company had a trading volume of 28,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,513. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.21 and its 200 day moving average is $327.08.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

