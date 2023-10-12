First National Bank of Hutchinson Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.20. 144,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,045. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

