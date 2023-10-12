First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $1.60 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Kroger makes up approximately 1.2% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,872,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,733,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,248,000 after purchasing an additional 159,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.01. 357,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,250. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $50.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

