First National Bank of Hutchinson Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Sony Group by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SONY stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 175,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on SONY

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.