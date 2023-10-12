First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New $26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FQVLF. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.
First Quantum Minerals Price Performance
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
