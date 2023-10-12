First Republic Bank (FRCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th.
First Republic Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FRCB opened at 0.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.48. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of 0.03 and a 52 week high of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
First Republic Bank Company Profile
