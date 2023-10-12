First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.42.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $151.50 on Thursday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.33 and a 200-day moving average of $190.74.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,452 shares of company stock worth $7,061,924. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

