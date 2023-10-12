First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.33

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.33 and last traded at $57.33, with a volume of 13705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $584.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,365,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,726,000 after purchasing an additional 208,763 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 906,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,235,000 after acquiring an additional 366,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,879,000 after purchasing an additional 53,878 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 144.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 218,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 129,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

