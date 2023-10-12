First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (FCEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FCEF opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2,303.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

