First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 57,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 63,760 shares.The stock last traded at $53.73 and had previously closed at $53.38.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.