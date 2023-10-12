First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises 0.8% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 295,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,927. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

