First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,747,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 456.4% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 138,333 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FID opened at $14.75 on Thursday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

