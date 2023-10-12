FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.

FE has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

