Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Five Below by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Five Below stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.02. 137,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,799. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.97. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.15 and a 12-month high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.57.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

