Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading 7.1% Higher

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 542,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 713,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

The stock has a market cap of $986.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.73 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Fiverr International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

