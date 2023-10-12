FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $256.22 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $278.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

