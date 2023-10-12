Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.78

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 71410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLO. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,389,000 after buying an additional 243,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637,370 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2,563.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,174,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 3,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

