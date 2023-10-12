Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 5.9%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.64 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 57,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,239,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.35.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLNC

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.60.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.