FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FMC. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.87.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

