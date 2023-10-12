Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 22.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded up $7.13 on Thursday, reaching $548.71. 451,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,762. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $519.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

