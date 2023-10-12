Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.67. 2,260,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,071,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $303.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.