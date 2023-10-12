Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.6% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.26. 332,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,626. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.46 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.73.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

