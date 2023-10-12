Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,255 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 1.3% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,490. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.94%.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

