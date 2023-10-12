Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,090 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $440,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 128,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.05. 2,445,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,960. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.98.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

