Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,452 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after buying an additional 2,463,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,276,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,266,000 after acquiring an additional 256,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,184,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,690. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 150.82%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

