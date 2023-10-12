Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,792 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $17.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $567.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,471,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.60 and a 12 month high of $574.40. The stock has a market cap of $258.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

