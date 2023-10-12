Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises approximately 1.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,016,000 after buying an additional 142,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $326,980,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.36. 368,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.90 and its 200-day moving average is $185.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.26 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.