Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 138.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220,210 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 27,468 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $112.65. The company had a trading volume of 971,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,349. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.72. General Electric has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

