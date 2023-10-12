Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.83. 3,967,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,766,197. The company has a market cap of $145.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

