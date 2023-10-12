Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 22.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114,956. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

