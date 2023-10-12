Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,998 shares during the period. Corteva comprises about 8.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Corteva worth $74,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Corteva by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 924,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,342,000 after acquiring an additional 151,094 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 99.3% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

Corteva Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 485,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,863. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

