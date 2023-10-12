Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.16. The stock had a trading volume of 127,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,711. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.83 and a 200-day moving average of $213.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.